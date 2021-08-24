Hochul honeymoon begins, but legislative leaders are eager for her to take action
On the day Kathy Hochul took office as New York’s 57th governor, her legislative counterparts seemed content to let the spotlight shine on her. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie convened reporters late Tuesday to discuss their morning meeting with the new chief executive, but used words like “premature” and “more discussions to follow” to sum up what lies ahead.buffalonews.com
