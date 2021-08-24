Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Vikings Await Test Results; Ems and Dust Devils

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Siuslaw Viking football team will learn today if the first game of the season will have to be cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol. Coach Sam Johnson said in a zoom meeting to parents and media last night that the two players that initially tested positive over the weekend were retested yesterday. They had hoped that the results would be back by 6 pm last night but Johnson said he had not yet heard. He says it is likely that the game against South Umpqua will have to be cancelled, but held out hope that a negative test result could come back. Practices have been cancelled for the time being and according to protocol they have to wait until 14 days after their last practice, which was Saturday. Johnson says there is a provision that will allow vaccinated athletes to practice with vaccinated coaches, but as of last night he said he knew of only 3 players that have been vaccinated. Johnson says the cancellation of the game will not affect the teams run at a state championship. He said it will not count against the teams record as he is assisting South Umpqua in replacing the game on their schedule.

kcfmradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Devils#Vikings#American Football#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Eugene, ORkcfmradio.com

More Woes for Siuslaw Football; Ems Slip Down a Game

Brookings Harbor High School announced that they are cancelling their football program for the entire season. That means that the Siuslaw Vikings are having to scramble to find an opponent for its opening game set for September 10th. Siuslaw High School Athletic director Chris Johnson said that they are hopeful that they can find a replacement game with the number of schools cancelling there should be other schools in the same predicament as Siuslaw.
Greeneville, TNGreeneville Sun

Knox Central To Be Litmus Test For Devils

With nine starters returning on each side of the football and others having gotten significant playing time a year ago, Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen thinks the 2021 iteration of the Greene Devils can be special. On Saturday night, the Class 4A Devils will travel to Class 5A power Knox Central...
Lane County, ORkcfmradio.com

Siuslaw Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19; Ems Pull Even with Aquasox

The Siuslaw School District is reporting that several persons on the Siuslaw High School Football have tested positive for COVID-19. The School District is working closely with Lane County Public Health to respond to this news. The School District through a press release from Superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak will be making electronic notifications to all athletes and their families. Due to the outbreak all football related activities have been suspended. Grzeskowiak says due to the close contact nature of the sport general isolation is recommended for all athletes in the program.
Eloy, AZpinalcentral.com

Dust Devils look to defend their title

ELOY — The Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils are coming off a fantastic 2020-21 season. With their only loss last year coming at the hands of 4A Casa Grande Union, the Dust Devils were riding high, and captured their first state championship since 1990. Even with that undoubtable success, the...
Gilbert, AZpinalcentral.com

Dust Devils open season with big road win against San Tan Charter

GILBERT — The Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils took the first step in defending their 2A state championship Friday night. With the reigning champs handling business on the road, beating the Gilbert San Tan Charter Roadrunners 36-6. Santa Cruz had their backs against the wall before kickoff, as there was a COVID outbreak that left the team with only two of its freshman, none of its sophomores, and only half of its juniors.
Eugene, OREmerald Media

Emeralds lose third straight to last place Dust Devils, 10-2

After taking down the mighty Everett AquaSox in Eugene last week and moving into a tie for first place, the Eugene Emeralds likely figured that their upcoming series against the last place Tri-City Dust Devils would be a piece of cake. It hasn’t been a piece of cake in the...
Grayling, MICrawford County Avalanche

Football team wins 53-18 vs. Bucks in 2021 season opener

Vikings pull away in second quarter, win by 35 points during varsity home game on Thursday night. The varsity football squad from Grayling High School opened its 2021 season with a 53-18 victory vs. the Roscommon Bucks – a nonconference opponent – on Thursday night at Viking Stadium. The Bucks...
Baseballchatsports.com

Farm Report: The Pandas and the Dust Devils pick up close call wins; Bees and 66ers fall short

Within a night of close call victories and slim losses, every play counted, and Rocket City Pandas left fielder Orlando Martinez kept the lineup moving throughout the night, going 2-for-4 with a scoring run and an RBI that made the game competitive. Martinez’s smart moves at the plate scored 2 out of the 4 runs on the board, and his RBI in the bottom of the 8th inning earned the team a victory.
Soccerkcfmradio.com

Sailor’s Volleyball; Viking Soccer

Mapleton Volleyball was on the court for its first matches of the season yesterday. The Sailors first opponent was C.S. Lewis. It took 5 sets but the sailors came out on top 25-11, 25-12, 21-25, 26-28, and 15-6. Sailor Freshman Morgan Milbrett had 8 aces, senior Summer Flansberg had 5 aces and 3 kills and senior Opal Burruss had 5 kills and 6 aces. In the second match against pacific the Sailors went 4 sets but were defeated 15-25, 13-25, 25-21 and 19-25. The Sailors play again on Saturday in a round robin tournament at C.S. Lewis.
Danville, ILDanville Commercial-News

Blue Devils find their energy, knock off Vikings in prep volleyball

DANVILLE — Little things will always make the difference in volleyball matches. For Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, the third set of Tuesday’s match against Danville High was about communication and energy. While for the Vikings, the difference in the winner-take-all set with the Blue Devils was about serving and passing. In the end,...
Baseballchatsports.com

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 132

It was a fine day for me to have followed a Cubs game less than I have in quite a while. I’ve made no secret that I stopped watching them a long time ago. But I usually follow along while the game goes on via one app or another. It certainly helps to write about the ebbs and flows of the game if I know that they ebbed and flowed. Saturday’s game is a great example. A 17-13 game could take so many shapes. One might think there was a seesaw battle. Things going back and forth.
Mapleton, ORkcfmradio.com

Mapleton Cancels First Two Football Games; Vikings Still Hopeful for Week 2 Football; Mapleton Volleyball

Mapleton Football will have to wait two additional weeks to begin it football program. The school is reporting a positive COVID test and all individuals who were in close contact with the positive person have been contacted and are under a quarantine through Friday, September 10th. the game this Friday and the following game on September 10 have been cancelled.
Soccercastlecountryradio.com

Men’s Soccer Defeats The Rustlers Of Central Wyoming 2-1 In Home Opener

Price, UT – USU Eastern men’s soccer team welcomed the Rustlers of Central Wyoming to town on Thursday afternoon. Scoring in less than 30 seconds into the second half, off two great passes and a great finish was Josh Maughan. After kicking off our central midfield sent a long ball on a dime to the foot of Parker Huff who then took a couple of touches blasted it across the box. Josh buried the shot to demoralize the Rustlers who was riding high because of an additional player due to a Red Card given in the game.
Mapleton, ORkcfmradio.com

Sailors Fall in 5; Ems Back in First Place

The Mapleton Sailors took Eddyville to 5 sets in Volleyball last night. 25-17, 18-25, 27-25, 14-25 and 12-15. The Sailors ultimately lost the hard fought battle according to Coach Molly Dooley. Sophomore Tanae Flansberg had 5 aces and 3 kills, senior Brier Shird had 2 aces and 4 kills and senior Opal Burress had 7 aces and 2 kills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy