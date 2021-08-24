Vikings Await Test Results; Ems and Dust Devils

The Siuslaw Viking football team will learn today if the first game of the season will have to be cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol. Coach Sam Johnson said in a zoom meeting to parents and media last night that the two players that initially tested positive over the weekend were retested yesterday. They had hoped that the results would be back by 6 pm last night but Johnson said he had not yet heard. He says it is likely that the game against South Umpqua will have to be cancelled, but held out hope that a negative test result could come back. Practices have been cancelled for the time being and according to protocol they have to wait until 14 days after their last practice, which was Saturday. Johnson says there is a provision that will allow vaccinated athletes to practice with vaccinated coaches, but as of last night he said he knew of only 3 players that have been vaccinated. Johnson says the cancellation of the game will not affect the teams run at a state championship. He said it will not count against the teams record as he is assisting South Umpqua in replacing the game on their schedule.