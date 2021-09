LORIS-A graveside service for Steve Russ, 70, will be held Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. in Carter Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Mr. Russ passed away Aug. 22. Born in Union, he was a son of the late Lewis Guide and Mary Ann Todd Russ. He was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Russ was the owner and operator of Russ Repair Service.