Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

BET BUZZ: Stephen Curry’s Parents Dell And Sonya Curry To Divorce After 33 Years Of Marriage

Posted by 
BET
BET
 7 days ago

"As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," the pair told PEOPLE.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

BET

BET

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Sonya Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Steph Curry Has Chosen Sides In Parents’ Divorce

More details continue to emerge from the reported divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry. Earlier this month, TMZ Sports reported that Sonya Curry had filed for divorce from her husband of 30-plus years. TMZ Sports broke the news last Monday. “Steph Curry’s parents are going their separate ways … TMZ...
NBAYardbarker

Stephen Curry’s relationship with father Dell strained over divorce?

Dell and Stephen Curry are one of the most famous father-son duos in all of sports. But their relationship could now be strained in light of recent events. MTO News reported this week about the dynamic between the Golden State Warriors star and his father amid the news that Dell and wife Sonya are divorcing. The report cited a Curry family friend as the alleged source.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Sonya & Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Docs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Sonya and Dell Curry‘s divorce announcement rocked social media on Monday (August 23), prompting one of the more legendary Twitter threads of all time. Now according to a report from TMZ, the reasons behind the two wanting to split after 33 years of marriage are far messier than we imagined.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why Wendy Williams wears her engagement ring a year after divorce

Wendy Williams officially divorced from her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, in 2020 but the talk show host has been seen wearing her engagement ring since. Earlier this year, during The Wendy Williams Show, the star revealed that she does still have her engagement ring and she decided to put it back on for the world to see – but this time all the diamonds had been removed!
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Ali MacGraw and Robert Evan's Only Son Josh Evans Continues Family's Legacy and Looks Just Like His Famous Mother

Ali MacGraw was one of Hollywood's most famous actresses of all time, and her son, from her marriage to Hollywood producer Robert Evans, is continuing the family legacy. In the late 60s, Hollywood witnessed one of the biggest celebrity marriages between iconic producer Robert Evans and talented actress Ali MacGraw. Together, both stars were known as a couple of the age.
Relationshipsblackchronicle.com

Bobby Brown’s Daughter La’Princia Brown Ties the Knot

Bobby Brown has suffered much tragedy in his life but this past week he was able to celebrate his daughter La’Princia Brown who tied the knot with her longtime beau. La’Princia looking beautiful in a traditional all-white wedding gown, married media personality Eddie Ray with her R&B dad by her side, her stepmom Alicia Etheredge-Brown and her family and siblings in tow.
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Nick Cannon Doesn't Think It's a Big Deal That He Has 7 Kids With 4 Women

Watch: Nick Cannon Talks Why Marriage Is Not For Him. Nick Cannon is not masking his feelings about people who criticize his parenting choices. When Charlamagne Tha God suggested on The Breakfast Club that people may have questions about Cannon starting families with multiple women simultaneously, The Masked Singer host said he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy