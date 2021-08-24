Supply Chain Disruption Raises Concerns On Q2 Analyst Calls

Shoppers saw the fall in shop prices slow down over the past month, increasing the prospect of inflation, according to new figures.The BRC-NieslenIQ shop price index for August revealed that shop prices decreased by 0.8% year-on-year.However, this represented a significant slowdown from 1.2% deflation in July, amid fears that supply chain disruption is increasing costs for retailers who could pass some of this cost to customers.Helen Dickinson chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “While it is good news that overall retail prices fell year-on-year, there was a slight rise in prices on the previous month.“There are...