Supply Chain Disruption Raises Concerns On Q2 Analyst Calls
Most vendors in the active lifestyle space reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised their 2021 guidance as demand remained resilient. However, supply chain concerns, marked by continued port congestion and recent factory shutdowns in Vietnam that could limit second-half growth, were widely discussed on recent quarterly calls with analysts from VF Corp., Columbia Sportswear, Deckers Brands, Inc., Under Armour, Vista Outdoor, Yeti, Skechers USA, and Wolverine Worldwide.sgbonline.com
