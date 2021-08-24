Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instead of restricting political ads on social media, actually address the misinformation in them

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen social media sites restricted political advertisements last year in an effort to curtail misinformation, many critics bridled at the affront to free expression. A new report on the policies’ effect raises another problem: The bans may not even have worked. The Duke University paper analyzes the effect of Facebook’s...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Ads#Misinformation#Duke University#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Trump wants equity in Jason Miller's social media app

Former President Trump wanted equity in Gettr, the new social media app launched by former Trump aide Jason Miller, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The former president has yet to join the app, although sources say that conversations about his participation are ongoing. Discussions about equity are likely part of those conversations, and everything is a negotiation point.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook to de-emphasise political posts on news feed in move that could diminish right-wing media influence

Facebook’s “news feed” will feed less news to its users under a plan to de-emphasise content considered too political or too current.The company confirmed in a blog post it would expand its trial to scale back breaking news and political content in and beyond the United States after receiving “positive feedback” on the changes.The move was first reported by Axios, which said the changes could reduce traffic to news publishers or accounts that post too much political content, based on negative user feedback.While most news publishers rely on Facebook traffic as a key part of their business model, conservative...
InternetMother Jones

Why Facebook Won’t Stop Pushing Propaganda

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Joyce Jones’ Facebook page is almost an archetype of what the social network is supposed to look like: Pictures of her kids, her kids’ friends, her sports teams, her kids’ friends’ sports teams. Videos of her husband’s sermons at New Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Memes celebrating achievement and solidarity, holiday greetings, public health messages. It’s what Mark Zuckerberg extols when he talks about how his company is all about “bringing people together.”
InternetNature.com

Demand five precepts to aid social-media watchdogs

Facebook’s heavy-handedness could open a window for research in the public interest. Ethan Zuckerman is director of the Initiative for Digital Public Infrastructure at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. You have full access to this article via your institution. Early this August, Facebook shut down the personal and organizational accounts...
InternetPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Facebook's latest federal election integrity initiative is just another marketing tactic

In February 2021, Facebook Canada announced that Canadians should expect to see less political content on the social media site, claiming that Canadians “don’t want political content to take over their News Feed.” How Facebook reached this conclusion remains a mystery, and it is an interesting development because Facebook has always been political. Many Facebook ads that ran in Canada and elsewhere contained racist and xenophobic messages that are political in nature. Indeed, the social media company profited from such ads, including some purchased by the recently deleted Facebook page “Old Stock Canadian.” In Canada, the company also announced that it...
Technologyerienewsnow.com

January 6 committee seeks answers on misinformation from social media companies

The House Select Committee investigating the deadly January 6 Capitol riot sent letters to 15 social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, seeking to understand how misinformation and efforts to overturn the election by both foreign and domestic actors existed on their platforms. The panel specifically asked for data...
InternetPosted by
Shore News Network

Facebook considering getting into the “political misinformation” business too

Facebook is considering creating a commission to advise the tech giant on election-related issues including misinformation, The New York Times reported. The tech company reportedly contacted several academics and policy experts to draft plans for a commission that will advise Facebook on electoral matters and potentially decide policies related to political misinformation and advertising, several people familiar with the plans told The New York Times. Facebook plans to announce the commission in the next few months to be prepared for the 2022 midterms, the Times reported.
U.S. PoliticsSmoky Mountain News

We should restrict lies, misinformation

Americans have created for themselves quite a quandary trying to interpret both the literal and the intended meaning of the First Amendment to the Constitution. That portion that states: “Congress shall make no law abridging (which means to shorten or reduce) the freedom of speech” seems now to beg the question; can the ideals of free speech and social justice be in harmony?
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

It's not my fault! Mark Zuckerberg insists COVID vaccine hesitancy is 'US-specific' issue caused by political leaders not misinformation on social media

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that social media is not to blame for lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates in the US, insisting that 'political leaders' and the media are responsible. In an interview with CBS This Morning host Gayle King on Thursday, Zuckerberg rejected the notion that Facebook plays a...
Internetmediapost.com

Facebook Squelched An Earlier, More Negative, Content Report

Last week, Facebook made an event of releasing what it called its first quarterly “Widely Viewed Content Report,” stressing that “transparency is an important part of everything we do.”. That report, covering the second quarter, showed harmless interactions among friends and groups about “pets, cooking, family and relatable viral content”...
InternetWTAX

Surgeon general: Facebook, social media not doing enough to stop Covid misinformation

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy criticized Facebook and other social media yesterday (August 22nd) for the part they play in spreading misinformation about Covid-19, saying that while they’ve taken some steps to combat it, it’s, quote, “not nearly enough.” Murthy said on CNN’s State of the Union, “The speed, scale and sophistication with which [misinformation] is spreading and impacting our health is really unprecedented. “And it’s happening largely, in part, aided and abetted by social-media platforms.” He stated, “These are things that companies can and must change. And I think they have a moral responsibility to do so quickly and transparently.” Murthy’s remarks came a day after Facebook quietly released a delayed report on its top-performing links from January to March that showed its most-viewed link in that first quarter was a news story casting doubt on the safety of the Covid vaccine by The Epoch Times, a newspaper that’s spread right-wing conspiracy theories. The New York Times reported Friday that Facebook hadn’t released the findings earlier this year because company executives were worried it would make Facebook look bad. (MarketWatch)
Public HealthBoston Globe

Surgeon General said misinformation on social networks is damaging Americans’ health

"The speed, scale and sophistication with which it is spreading and impacting our health is really unprecedented." Dr. Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, renewed the administration’s attack on coronavirus misinformation Sunday, two days after The New York Times reported that Facebook had shelved a study showing that its most-viewed link during the first three months of the year was to an article that suggested a link between a COVID-19 vaccine and a Florida doctor’s death.
InternetWKRC

Zuckerberg: Facebook removed 20 million posts with COVID misinformation

NEW YORK (CBS/CBS Newspath) - Facebook and other social media companies are under growing pressure from the Biden administration to stop the spread of vaccine misinformation. CBS spoke exclusively with Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg about the platform's efforts to handle the issue, and what Facebook is doing to protect its own employees amid the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy