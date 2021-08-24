Instead of restricting political ads on social media, actually address the misinformation in them

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy criticized Facebook and other social media yesterday (August 22nd) for the part they play in spreading misinformation about Covid-19, saying that while they’ve taken some steps to combat it, it’s, quote, “not nearly enough.” Murthy said on CNN’s State of the Union, “The speed, scale and sophistication with which [misinformation] is spreading and impacting our health is really unprecedented. “And it’s happening largely, in part, aided and abetted by social-media platforms.” He stated, “These are things that companies can and must change. And I think they have a moral responsibility to do so quickly and transparently.” Murthy’s remarks came a day after Facebook quietly released a delayed report on its top-performing links from January to March that showed its most-viewed link in that first quarter was a news story casting doubt on the safety of the Covid vaccine by The Epoch Times, a newspaper that’s spread right-wing conspiracy theories. The New York Times reported Friday that Facebook hadn’t released the findings earlier this year because company executives were worried it would make Facebook look bad. (MarketWatch)