L.il Nas X wants to end the “gay era”. The American rapper wants, he recently announced on Twitter, back to the “cowboy era”. And preferably as soon as possible – when his first album “Montero” is finally released. By “cowboy era” he doesn’t mean the nineteenth century, but the year 2019. The pre-pandemic year, then, and the year in which he rode through a small American town rapping, accompanied by country singer Billy Ray Cyrus at the Guitar. No song was at number one on the Billboard charts longer than the two-minute short “Old Town Road”. Shortly thereafter, he came out as homosexual.