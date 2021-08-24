Cancel
New Research Shows Concern Among New Jerseyans over Rising Healthcare Costs

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers for Quality Care, a coalition of advocates and former policymakers working to provide a voice for patients in the healthcare debate as they demand better care, released key findings from a recent survey of New Jersey voters conducted by ALG Research and Bully Pulpit Interactive. The poll shows that New Jersey residents remain concerned about the skyrocketing cost of healthcare, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

