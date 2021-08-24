New Research Shows Concern Among New Jerseyans over Rising Healthcare Costs

Although epidemics and pandemics have had major impacts on our history, COVID-19 occurred at a unique time in our world. Just as the prior pandemics such as the Spanish Flu of 1918 caused great loss and disruption of life, the present pandemic has created major changes in healthcare delivery as an acute response to dealing with its effects. With all of the medical and social consequences of COVID-19, our entire delivery system has been disrupted, resulting in novel solutions in healthcare delivery in the USA. Some of these changes will be welcomed and everlasting ones while others may be unintended outcomes of the pandemic.