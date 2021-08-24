The Greatest “Guy Movie” Ever Made Turns 50
I was nine when the film debuted in the fall of 1971. My buddies and I then watched it multiple times in reruns and learned the dialogue. To the point where we could extemporaneously act out the scenes. It was such a monster hit for a low budget TV film that it then moved into theaters! When I saw the ending during my first viewing, I cried. And every other time I watched the picture. It was my first experience with death involving someone I cared about (my Grandfather Colley would die a few months later). It speaks highly of the movie and its young actors. In 90 minutes they made people care about the characters. To the point you believed you actually knew them.983thesnake.com
