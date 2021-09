The 2022 Ford Maverick, along with the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, form the nucleus of a class of compact trucks that combine desirable carlike handling characteristics with the usefulness of an open pickup truck bed. Folks have long cried for the return of the affordable, economical compact mini truck of yesteryear (like the Ford Rangers and Chevrolet S-10s of the '90s), and the Maverick is as close to this as we're going to get. Measuring just under 200 inches long overall, the Maverick is slightly smaller than the longest old compact Ranger (that held its own in the market until 2011) and a lot shorter than the newer midsize one.