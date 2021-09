We begin our look at club player standouts from the Summer of 2021. Tomorrow we’ll honor those at the 16U level and on Wednesday will feature those who shined at 18U. Lilly Parrish, 2024, P/1B, Virginia Unity – Johnson/Ross: Pitched in 34 games including 26 starts and in 133 innings had 176 strikeouts versus 46 walks and 20 earned runs (1.053 ERA) with a 24-2 record with three saves. Also batted .372 with an OBP of .453. Starting and winning Pitcher for two National Championship Games: the 2021 14U USA Nationals and the 2021 PGF 14U National Championships.