From green to white ...

Well, the grass is still green. After all of that confusion (or worry?) about the lawn haircut in the last 'cuff and the self-question whether the "flat-top" would result in the green turning brown if it didn't rain. Well, here, in part of the northwest corner of Westside Eagle Observer country, there was that inch shower, a grass saving gift from the sky. It was enough to guarantee that the old mower will get another ride. And if the promising "scattered showers" manage to get in the picture (today is August 14), all of that green grass worry will be put to sleep.