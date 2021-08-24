Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Market Valuation Hovers at $600

BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily trading chart showcases that the BCH/USD market valuation hovers around the level of $600 as it features variant smaller candlesticks a bit above the value. The bullish trend-line remains drawn northward alongside the 14-day SMA indicator to touch the 50-day SMA indicator underneath. And, they are close to the point mentioned earlier. The Stochastic Oscillators have moved southbound, trying to cross the lines in an extending manner to the downside. That indicates that the US fiat currency is exerting pressure on crypto presently.