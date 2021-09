By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The schedule for RADical Days 2021 has been released.

The longstanding tradition of free events and activities in Allegheny County will take place from Sept. 9 to Oct. 10. RADical Days started in 2002 as a way to say thank you to taxpayers.

This year’s lineup has nearly 60 free events, programs and activities. You can get all the details here .