DEP Issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day For Multiple Local Counties

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department Of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone Wednesday.

The DEP says mostly sunny skies mixed with light winds and high temperatures in the 90s will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone that are in the Code Orange range.

In our area, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Indiana counties are impacted.

On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities.

Residents are encouraged to conserve electricity by setting the air conditioning to a higher temperature, limiting engine idling and refueling trucks and cars after dusk.