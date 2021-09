Climate breakdown is starting to take hold and the link to rising levels of carbon emissions is irrefutable. But few people realise that how we heat and insulate our homes is one of the worst culprits. Almost a fifth of total UK emissions come from our 29 million homes, the vast majority of which are heated by gas boilers that emit carbon dioxide. We have one of the oldest and least energy-efficient housing stocks in Europe, and now, thanks to Covid-19, we are spending more time in them than ever before. Heat is lost through the fabric of these leaky...