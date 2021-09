With a preseason top-10 ranking and another great recruiting class in Chapel Hill, the “Return of the Mack” has eyes on UNC’s 2021 football season and rightfully so. Even after losing a few key pieces, the Tar Heels return almost every starter from the 2021 Orange Bowl game where UNC battled Texas A&M until the end – when the depth of a true top program showed late in the fourth quarter. Mack Brown and crew believe they have finally built that depth and will look to build upon the preseason accolades. Here are a few key games you will want to keep an eye on.