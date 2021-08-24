Cancel
Ellington, CT

New jury to be chosen in case of man charged with murder of his wife in Ellington in 2015

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago
Richard Dabate, left, stands with his lawyer, Hubert Santos, in Vernon Superior Court on Friday, April 28, 2017. Debate is charged with killing his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home in 2015. Stephen Dunn / Hartford Courant via AP pool

VERNON -- A judge today released jurors chosen in March 2020 for the trial of Richard Debate Jr., who is accused of murdering his wife in Ellington in 2015.

Superior Court Judge Julia Dewey said a new panel will have to be selected to hear the case against Dabate, who has pleaded not guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in the killing of his wife, Connie, 39, two days before Christmas in 2015 at their home at 7 Birch View Drive in Ellington.

Jury selection was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic just as the process neared completion. Only one juror was left to be selected, a court clark said then. The trial requires 12 jurors and four alternates. The prosecution and defense had spent two weeks choosing jurors.

A new jury will have to be selected for the trial to proceed.

In the interim, Dabate's lawyer, Hubert J. Santos, died in June. Trent LaLima, Santos' law partner, has been serving as co-counsel.

The case returns to court Oct. 5.

According to state police and the prosecutor, Dabate had been having two extramarital affairs and was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses when he shot his wife to death in the basement of their home, then staged the scenario as a home invasion where he was also attacked and tied up.

Following his arrest, Dabate had used the Ellington home he and his wife had bought in 2006, along with the homes of several family members to help secure his release on the $1 million bond a judge set on him.

