Latest plans for Sunny Farms Landfill to be discussed by Ohio EPA

FOSTORIA — Plans to install a gas-collection and cleaning system at the controversial Sunny Farms Landfill in southwestern Seneca County will be discussed Monday night at a public meeting hosted by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Sunny Farms is a 510-acre landfill about four miles south of Fostoria along County Road 18 in Loudon Township. It is now owned by WIN Waste Innovations , a collaboration of 10 former waste industry businesses, including the landfill’s former owner, Tunnel Hill Partners.

Both Tunnel Hill and WIN Waste Innovations have spent a lot of time and money addressing odors emitted by Sunny Farms.

According to a Facebook group called Sunny Farm Landfill complaint group , some residents still notice a stench.

The project being proposed, though, is the next step in a series of efforts to reduce those odors, according to former Seneca County Commissioner Ben Nutter, now the community engagement manager for WIN Waste Innovations.

“This is the first step in making us more green,” Mr. Nutter said.

He said the technology removes hydrogen sulfide — the source of a potent, rotten-egg smell — and transforms it to elemental sulfur.

“This system will eliminate the need for much flaring,” Mr. Nutter said.

The meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Tiffin Middle School, 103 Shepherd Dr., Tiffin, will be held to discuss the permit WIN Waste needs from the Ohio EPA to install the pollution-control technology.

As recently as 2½ years ago, the state EPA was besieged with complaints about Sunny Farms, with 100 or more calls per week during the fall of 2018, according to agency records.

About 500 people attended a special meeting Feb. 12, 2019 in the Tiffin Columbian High School auditorium to address the situation, many of them furious with the company and with public health and environmental officials.

The chief executive officer of Tunnel Hill Partners came out from Connecticut to start that meeting with a public apology. He owned up to Sunny Farms having a fractured relationship with the greater Fostoria community, and vowed better days ahead.

Sunny Farms takes in up to 7,500 tons a day of a broad range of waste: virtually anything that meets the legal definition of being nontoxic, nonhazardous, and noninfectious. Most of it arrives in trains via the Fostoria-to-Columbus CSX Transportation railroad track that runs along the landfill’s eastern edge.

One Ohio EPA materials and waste management official said at the 2018 meeting that Sunny Farms had been a source of foul odors for years, but especially since 2015.

If the new permit is approved, WIN Waste Innovations will install a hydrogen-sulfide removal system and enclosed flare, the Ohio EPA said in a news release.

“The draft permit includes limits for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide emissions,” the state agency said.

To receive electronic handouts for the meeting, email Heather Lauer of the Ohio EPA at heather.lauer@epa.ohio.gov.

The Ohio EPA will accept public comments until 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Written comments can be submitted during the hearing or mailed to Alyse Wineland, Ohio EPA Northwest District Office, 347 Dunbridge Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402. They also can be emailed to her at alyse.wineland@epa.ohio.gov.