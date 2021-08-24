Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Latest plans for Sunny Farms Landfill to be discussed by Ohio EPA

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzvJD_0bbae0FW00

FOSTORIA — Plans to install a gas-collection and cleaning system at the controversial Sunny Farms Landfill in southwestern Seneca County will be discussed Monday night at a public meeting hosted by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Sunny Farms is a 510-acre landfill about four miles south of Fostoria along County Road 18 in Loudon Township. It is now owned by WIN Waste Innovations , a collaboration of 10 former waste industry businesses, including the landfill’s former owner, Tunnel Hill Partners.

Both Tunnel Hill and WIN Waste Innovations have spent a lot of time and money addressing odors emitted by Sunny Farms.

According to a Facebook group called Sunny Farm Landfill complaint group , some residents still notice a stench.

The project being proposed, though, is the next step in a series of efforts to reduce those odors, according to former Seneca County Commissioner Ben Nutter, now the community engagement manager for WIN Waste Innovations.

“This is the first step in making us more green,” Mr. Nutter said.

He said the technology removes hydrogen sulfide — the source of a potent, rotten-egg smell — and transforms it to elemental sulfur.

“This system will eliminate the need for much flaring,” Mr. Nutter said.

The meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Tiffin Middle School, 103 Shepherd Dr., Tiffin, will be held to discuss the permit WIN Waste needs from the Ohio EPA to install the pollution-control technology.

As recently as 2½ years ago, the state EPA was besieged with complaints about Sunny Farms, with 100 or more calls per week during the fall of 2018, according to agency records.

About 500 people attended a special meeting Feb. 12, 2019 in the Tiffin Columbian High School auditorium to address the situation, many of them furious with the company and with public health and environmental officials.

The chief executive officer of Tunnel Hill Partners came out from Connecticut to start that meeting with a public apology. He owned up to Sunny Farms having a fractured relationship with the greater Fostoria community, and vowed better days ahead.

Sunny Farms takes in up to 7,500 tons a day of a broad range of waste: virtually anything that meets the legal definition of being nontoxic, nonhazardous, and noninfectious. Most of it arrives in trains via the Fostoria-to-Columbus CSX Transportation railroad track that runs along the landfill’s eastern edge.

One Ohio EPA materials and waste management official said at the 2018 meeting that Sunny Farms had been a source of foul odors for years, but especially since 2015.

If the new permit is approved, WIN Waste Innovations will install a hydrogen-sulfide removal system and enclosed flare, the Ohio EPA said in a news release.

“The draft permit includes limits for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide emissions,” the state agency said.

To receive electronic handouts for the meeting, email Heather Lauer of the Ohio EPA at heather.lauer@epa.ohio.gov.

The Ohio EPA will accept public comments until 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Written comments can be submitted during the hearing or mailed to Alyse Wineland, Ohio EPA Northwest District Office, 347 Dunbridge Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402. They also can be emailed to her at alyse.wineland@epa.ohio.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
409
Followers
602
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Seneca County, OH
Government
State
Connecticut State
County
Seneca County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Fostoria, OH
Fostoria, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx Transportation#Bowling#Win Waste Innovations#Tunnel Hill Partners#Sunny Farm Landfill#Tiffin Middle School#The Ohio Epa#Columbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Blade

Remap panel to fail first test of voter-approved rules

COLUMBUS — The soft deadline for passage of a bipartisan, 10-year map for Ohio legislative districts will come and go Wednesday without even an attempted vote. The seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission on Tuesday adopted rules under which it will operate. One of the panel's two Democrats, Akron Sen. Vernon Sykes, also informally proposed a map, but the five majority Republicans have made no counter offer that would trigger three public hearings.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Blade

Struggling Ohio veterans urged to seek help

COLUMBUS — Anticipating personal crises among military veterans as America's longest war abruptly ends, Ohio officials on Monday said it's OK to ask for help at the state and local levels when lines for federal services are too long.
Perrysburg, OHPosted by
The Blade

Why the staff of Perrysburg's Biggby Coffee walked off the job last week

The typewritten signs, taped up where early-morning patrons of Biggby Coffee in Perrysburg would take notice, revealed a group of employees who were fed up. "Due to higher management the staff at this location has walked out because we were being treated poorly, overworked and underpaid," the coffee shop's nine employees began . "We want to thank each and every one of our customers for making every day great and always treating us with love and kindness."
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Daily Log: 08/31

Erica and Shane Leck, Toledo, girl, Aug. 27. Colleen O’Regan and James Birr, Woodville, girl, Aug. 28. Kaylie Martinez and Nicholas Urias, Custar, Ohio, boy, Aug. 28. Ashley Fischer and Trc’ Martin, Toledo, boy, Aug. 28.
Posted by
The Blade

Road Warrior: Ramp reconstruction progresses as part of I-75 project

Northbound I-75’s entrance from 14th Street is scheduled to be closed for about six hours Monday while ramp traffic is shifted onto newly rebuilt pavement. The shift is scheduled to be completed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; if it rains the work will be postponed to Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to the Collingwood Boulevard entrance while the ramp is closed.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Two former Toledo mayors endorse Jan Scotland

Two former Toledo mayors met with a fellow Republican at a recent shooting site Tuesday to endorse his mayoral candidacy in the upcoming primary. Donna Owens and Mike Bell held a 20-minute news conference at Savage Park in central Toledo to announce their endorsement of Jan Scotland, who also spoke at the event. About 20 people attended.
AnimalsPosted by
The Blade

Outdoors: Aggressive stingers provide life-saving vaccine

For about 97 percent of Americans, a sting from a wasp hurts. The pain is immediate and significant — like you have been injected with liquid fire. There is usually swelling at the sting site, a distinct red tone to the skin, and a day-after-day persistence to the discomfort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy