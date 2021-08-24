Demon Slayer cosplayer masters Thunder Breathing as Zenitsu Agatsuma
A talented Demon Slayer fan has brought the anime’s resident scaredy-cat, Zenitsu Agatsuma, to life with an amazing cosplay. Zenitsu is one of the most loved and hated characters in Demon Slayer due to him being terrified of literally anything that moves, but courageous and powerful when he’s asleep. He befriends protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and travels with him, completing missions for the Demon Slayer Corps.www.dexerto.com
Comments / 0