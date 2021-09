The return of Starbucks' fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte today marked the unofficial beginning of the fall season, and we're not going to lie: We're pretty excited. Cooler weather, colorful leaves, and the ability to sip on a warm PSL in our favorite sweater – what's not to love? The return of everything pumpkin-spiced also serves as a reminder that the holidays are right around the corner, and if you're eager to start decking the halls, we have some exciting news: Retail giant Costco is already stocking its shelves with Starbucks Holiday Blend K-Cups so Keurig owners can get a serious jump-start on getting into the festive spirit.