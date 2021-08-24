Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Rick Famuyiwa

primetimer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "Rick Famuyiwa" Rick Famuyiwa is adapting his 1999 comedy film The Wood as a potential Showtime series. Famuyiwa, who directed and co-wrote The Wood, is teaming with The Chi and Snowfall writer Justin Hillian on the TV... Posted Tuesday 10/06/20 at 3:01PM...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Rick Famuyiwa
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Showtime#Snowfall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Sterlin Harjo

Showing 1 - 5 of 5 articles tagged "Sterlin Harjo" Reservation Dogs Is a Welcome Addition to the Coming-of-Age Genre. The question of personal responsibility sits at the heart of Reservation Dogs, Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s new FX series. Watch: FX on Hulu Teases Y the Last Man, Reservation...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

LaKeith Stanfield to star in Apple TV+'s The Changeling

The Oscar-nominated Atlanta star will lead Apple's adaptation of Victor LaValle’s 2017 novel The Changeling, described as "a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed." Kelly Marcel will adapt LaValle’s book and serve as showrunner, with Stanfield also serving as executive producer. Queen & Slim and Insecure director Melina Matsoukas is on board to direct. "In the LaValle’s book, when Apollo — the role that Stanfield will be playing — and Emma have their baby, Brian, it feels like both a reward and a challenge for the new dad. Apollo, the son of a single mother, had been scraping by as a bookseller who hunts estate and garage sales for rare first editions, so even the unusual circumstance of Brian’s birth (on a stalled subway train) seems like a blessing, as does the way Apollo stumbles across a first edition of To Kill a Mockingbird (inscribed by Harper Lee to Truman Capote, no less) shortly thereafter," according to Deadline. "But after some young-parent squabbles and inexplicable images on their smartphones foreshadow trouble, the story turns nightmarish." Stanfield is the latest big name to star in an Apple TV+ series.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Kurt Russell Classic Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Kurt Russell‘s screen debut, when he played an uncredited role as Kevin in an episode of Dennis the Menace, and then followed it up with three outings in The Dick Powell Show. The fact that he’s still a world-renowned actor today is a testament to his enduring longevity and legacy boasting a string of smash hits, cult favorites and classics dating back decades.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Nia Long Is ‘Killing It’ as She Works Out in Skimpy Black Top in New Video

Nia Long celebrated "Nia Long Day" in New York City by sharing a video that showed her working out while clad in a skimpy black top and her fans had their say. American actress Nia Long is known for starring as Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She has starred in many other movies and television series and is a recipient of multiple awards.
MoviesCNET

See Scott Eastwood as the perfect new Wolverine in deepfake

Merely days ago, Hugh Jackman stamped out any chance he would return to the role of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who held the role for nearly 17 years and consequently gained the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero" said that he'd put what he called "one of the great chapters of [his] life" behind him.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV & VideosPopculture

Micki Grant, 'Another World' Star, Dead at 80

Micki Grant, a trailblazing playwright, actress, and singer, died on Sunday. She was 80. Grant's death was first reported by Broadway World and later confirmed by publishing company Concord Theatricals, notes Deadline. No cause of death has been reported. Grant was the first woman to write both music and lyrics to a Broadway show with Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, directed by the first Black woman to direct on Broadway, Vinnette Carroll. Grant also starred in the soap opera Another World.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Sony reportedly expected to name Ken Jennings Jeopardy! host before his controversy over offensive old tweets

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sony TV executives last year saw Jennings as the "ideal successor" to Alex Trebek. "While Mr. Jennings didn’t have much experience hosting, the executives at Sony and producers at Jeopardy! were confident that he would grow into the role," report The Journal's Joe Flint and Khadeeja Safdar. "He was a fan favorite and already a familiar face to the Jeopardy! machine from working as a consultant on the show since 2020. Then came the old tweets." The old tweets -- including "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair" mocking the disabled -- gave Sony executives "pause," even though Jennings apologized. The Journal also reports focus groups "didn't react well to Mr. Jennings afterward."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr. And More Are Reportedly Earning Massive Salaries For New TV And Streaming Shows

It was once a rarity to see big name movie stars making the jump from film to television, but that has become all the more the rage in recent years, with the trend becoming increasingly popular thanks to critical hits like HBO's star-studded Big Little Lies. Now, more and more A-list stars are appearing on TV series that can release either via traditional broadcast or a streaming service, and big stars mean big salaries to draw them in, to the benefit of celebrities like Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr., and more.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy