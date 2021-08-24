The Ford Focus ST Edition Has Manually Adjustable Coilovers And A Special Shade Of Blue
Ford's limited-run version of the Focus ST features two-way adjustable coilovers from KW Automotive and new wheels. If merely pressing a ‘sport’ button to firm up the ride doesn’t seem interesting enough, Ford has a hot hatch for you. Like the Fiesta ST Edition revealed last year, it comes with a special set of coilovers that allow for all kinds of fiddling. Buy one of these, and your track days will become a whole lot geekier.www.carthrottle.com
Comments / 0