The Ford Focus ST Edition Has Manually Adjustable Coilovers And A Special Shade Of Blue

carthrottle.com
 8 days ago

Ford's limited-run version of the Focus ST features two-way adjustable coilovers from KW Automotive and new wheels. If merely pressing a 'sport' button to firm up the ride doesn't seem interesting enough, Ford has a hot hatch for you. Like the Fiesta ST Edition revealed last year, it comes with a special set of coilovers that allow for all kinds of fiddling. Buy one of these, and your track days will become a whole lot geekier.

Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Focus ST Edition Revealed As Customizable Performance Variant

FoMoCo continues to tweak its high-performance Focus ST in Europe, and the latest fruit of that effort is this – the brand new Ford Focus ST Edition. The new range-topping model isn’t monumentally different from existing ST models, but it does feature a host of changes that make it the best handling version of The Blue Oval’s hot hatch.
Carstopgear.com

New £36k Focus ST has manually adjustable coilover suspension.

New £36k Focus ST has manually adjustable coilover suspension. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Welcome to what is probably the most hardcore hot hatch Ford makes right now. It’s called the Focus ST Edition, and the...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota Supra Celebrates Its 35th Birthday With a JDM Special Edition

You blinked and just like that, Toyota's Supra is celebrating its 35th birthday (as a standalone model; the first two generations were known as the "Celica Supra" abroad, and "Celica XX" at home.) And rather than a party, Toyota cooked up a pair of special edition models in very limited numbers for the JDM crowd.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Focus ST Edition Debuts With Performance Upgrades

The Ford Focus in both standard and performance trims is now a forbidden fruit in the United States, though it remains a solid player in the European compact car segment. The Focus ST is among the enthusiasts’ favorite hot hatches on the continent, and it is now getting a new special edition model with mechanical upgrades.
CarsAutoExpress

New Ford Focus ST Edition adds extra track performance

Ford has added a new range-topping hot hatch model to its line-up with the Focus ST Edition. The new car is on sale now, priced from £35,785. The Blue Oval promises that the Focus ST Edition will be the “most dynamic version yet of the fourth-generation Focus ST” and has made some significant modifications to the car’s chassis to back up these changes.

