The Ford Focus ST Edition Has Manually Adjustable Coilovers And A Special Shade Of Blue

There are many who still don't like the fact that the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover uses the hallowed Mustang badge, but Ford isn't about to back down from this decision. The company has just revealed a new Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the entire Mustang family - including both the coupe and the Mach-E. As the name dictates, the package is offered with all-white styling features both inside and out. This makeover is essentially the opposite of the aggressive blacked-out packages that are so popular on sportier models these days. It's the first package that is shared by the Mustang coupe and the Mustang Mach-E and something tells us it won't be the last.