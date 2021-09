What if everything were to happen according to the script that goes on inside our noggins? For fantasy football, it would be pleasant to walk away with a player you wanted in every round, but there’s always that one dreaded person – or people – that ruin your plans. Getting sniped is almost a guarantee in every draft as there tend to be multiple people with a similar opinion on certain players. But within this article, I’ll be doing the nearly impossible, highlighting the perfect draft where I get the player I desire in each round.