Ed Sheeran Shares Snippet Of 'Everything Has Changed' Revamp From 'Red'

Taylor Swift knows how to keep her fans guessing with Easter eggs. After announcing her re-recorded Red album in June, the singer is back to give fans another sneak peek of what's to come. On Thursday, Swift dropped a coded video message for all the bonus songs that will be featured on the album. If you thought her coded video for Fearless vault songs was hard, just wait until you try to decode this one. As Swift noted herself, the difficulty level is "casually cruel in the name of being honest."