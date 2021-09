Carved out of sandstone by flowing water over the course of millennia, slot canyons have a beauty that’s impossible to find anywhere else. From the muffled silence broken to the rays of light that break through their narrow ceiling, the environment there is unique, and motivation enough for the hikers who flock to them. But from sheer drops to crumbling rock to sudden, lethal flash flooding, descending a slot canyon also has unique hazards that hikers on most trails don’t have to worry about. If you’re heading out on your first slot canyon, it pays to be prepared, from equipment selection to fitness to survival skills.