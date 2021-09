Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms, despite being vaccinated. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video message, noting that she “never does videos” but she felt like this particular message was important: “I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it’s bad,” she explained. Describing her symptoms, the actress said that she feels a weight on her chest and that it is hard to breathe. “One of my kids I think has it so far and I’m praying that the other ones are...