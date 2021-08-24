Allen Proithis of Capstone Partners: “Telemedicine”

Telemedicine: Having a video call with your doctor during the pandemic is considered a big step forward, but 5G will enable a much higher level of care. Many smaller medical facilities do not have access to the experts needed to handle many medical situations or even to provide a high level of training. Imagine engaging a remote medical expert on-demand, and that expert will have the same view and patient vital information as though they were in the room. Imagine a remote doctor coaching a local physician through a specific procedure with the ability to place a virtual hand on the patient to demonstrate exactly what needs to be done. 5G’s bandwidth allows the remote medical expert to see all of the patient’s vital signs in real-time. A remote doctor could even show a patient at home where to press on a body part using a hologram.