Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Allen Proithis of Capstone Partners: “Telemedicine”

By David Liu
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelemedicine: Having a video call with your doctor during the pandemic is considered a big step forward, but 5G will enable a much higher level of care. Many smaller medical facilities do not have access to the experts needed to handle many medical situations or even to provide a high level of training. Imagine engaging a remote medical expert on-demand, and that expert will have the same view and patient vital information as though they were in the room. Imagine a remote doctor coaching a local physician through a specific procedure with the ability to place a virtual hand on the patient to demonstrate exactly what needs to be done. 5G’s bandwidth allows the remote medical expert to see all of the patient’s vital signs in real-time. A remote doctor could even show a patient at home where to press on a body part using a hologram.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capstone Partners#Telemedicine#Software Applications#Us Department Of Defense#Digital Transformation#Hp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Study: Pandemic Teaches Government a Lesson on Upload Speeds

The voices of Americans seem to make this clear: If government is going to fund broadband infrastructure, it should invest in solutions with higher maximum speeds, particularly upload speeds that have become so critical in the wake of COVID-19. A recent study, published in the Journal of Information Policy, pushes...
Businessmobihealthnews.com

LG Electronics releases cloud-based telemedicine platform with ezCaretech

LG Electronics has teamed up with fellow South Korean company ezCaretech to develop a new telemedicine solution. The ezOntheCall telemedicine platform combines LG Electronics' video conferencing system with ezCaretech's EMR-based telemedicine application. Enabled by advanced cloud computing technology, the system offers real-time access to medical records and clinical test results...
TechnologySDTimes.com

Gartner identifies emerging technologies to look into in 2021

Engineering trust, accelerating growth, and sculpting change are three main reasons companies are looking to explore emerging technologies, such as NFTs, sovereign cloud, data fabrics, generative AI, and composable networks, according to Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies 2021. “Technology innovation is a key enabler of competitive differentiation and is...
EducationeSchool Online

Why automation is key to education’s cybersecurity problem

Across industries, ransomware and cyberattacks have proliferated in the past year, largely due to the rapid shift to remote work and school. The education sector has been hit particularly hard–the 2020 calendar year saw a record-setting 408 publicly disclosed cybersecurity incidents in the K-12 sector, according to The State of K-12 Cybersecurity: 2020 Year in Review.
Public HealthGovExec.com

The Pandemic Has Accelerated Government Innovation

When the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in early 2020, billions of people around the world changed behavior virtually overnight. Enterprises compressed a decade of digital transformation into a single year in response. For federal agencies, this required leaders to accelerate implementation of new operating models and double down on technology solutions to meet a host of new requirements.
TechnologyBirmingham Star

Growth in 5G use accelerates industrial innovation

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- In the Eshan She Ethnic township in Tonglu County, in east China's Zhejiang Province, schools of fish are farmed in green rice paddies. With the help of 5G technology, local farmers are kept well informed of the growth of both rice and fish. Farmers use...
Internetsiliconangle.com

Blogging startup Hashnode raises $6.7M to give developers a community

Hashnode, a blogging platform built for the global software developer community, announced today it has raised $6.7 million in early funding led by Salesforce Ventures. The Series A funding round was also joined by Sierra Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Accel Partners, as well as a number of angel investors. The fundraise follows a $2.1 million seed round in December.
Computersstevens.edu

Exploring the Evolving Partnership Between Humans and Artificial Intelligence

You don’t need to have a self-driving Tesla vehicle, a Roomba robotic home vacuum, or even an Amazon Alexa to understand that artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing modern life, and the impact extends far beyond the practical convenience these innovations offer. The Stevens Institute for Artificial Intelligence (SIAI), led by...
Technologythewestsidegazette.com

Forward Motion: The Fourth Industrial Revolution Is Happening Now

Current smart technology has ushered in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new era that integrates communications with automated industrial practices and traditional manufacturing. In short, smart devices can make human intervention unnecessary: Machines communicate, self-diagnose and solve problems. While these new products and services may increase efficiency, analysts say they...
TechnologyHigh Point Enterprise

The future of Pervasive Computing & IoT

In this pervasive environment, the user can access any device from anywhere. Pervasive computing and its realization, known as the “Internet of Things,” entails an ever-expanding collection of connected devices that capture and share data. Purpose of Pervasive Computing. As we talk about IoT with our customers, their goal is...
InternetLight Reading

Mediacom taps Ericsson to connect rural areas with wireless broadband

Mediacom Communications is working with Ericsson to reach rural areas using fixed wireless access products that use CBRS spectrum. Mediacom, a cable operator that reaches about 1.5 million homes and businesses in 22 states, said it will tap Ericsson's 4G and 5G RAN product mix to launch CBRS-powered Internet services.
TechnologyCIO

CIO Think Tank: 5G in the enterprise

Last year, a sudden shift to remote work reinforced a vital concept that companies might have started taking for granted: Connectivity is the lifeblood of work. What role should 5G, the latest generation of wireless broadband, play in that connection?. That's the question explored in a series of virtual CIO...
SoftwarePosted by
Ladders

30 companies switching to long-term remote work

During the coronavirus pandemic, the transition to working from home was fast and furious for a lot of organizations. But, many companies are now figuring out that permanent remote work is the future of work—pandemic or not. Below are 30 companies that have switched to long-term remote work, along with...
Businessthefastmode.com

Ericsson, Qualcomm Complete OTA 5G NR Call on CBRS Spectrum

Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies on Wednesday announced that they have successfully completed the first over-the-air 5G New Radio (NR) call on CBRS (Citizen Broadband Radio Service) spectrum in a recent field trial. This combination of 5G NR over CBRS will enable a wide range of new applications for enterprises and...
Public Safetythefastmode.com

Ransomware: How Data Centers Can Be the Best Ally to an Enterprise Featured

Recent ransomware disruptions have had significant implications for all enterprises. The Colonial Pipeline attack caused shortages in gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel that gripped East Coast businesses. A more recent attack, over the Independence Day holiday, was mounted by a Russian-language group that calls itself REvil, an abbreviation of “ransomware...
TechnologyVoice of America

Cybersecurity Experts Worried by Chinese Firm’s Control of Smart Devices 

Smart home thermostats. Smart home security cameras. Smart refrigerators. Smart TVs. Smart pet feeders. Smart breast pumps. From rooftop to basement and the bedrooms in between, much of the technology making consumer products smart comes from a little-known Chinese firm, Tuya Inc. of Hangzhou. Tuya says as of 2020, its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy