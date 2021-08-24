Sean Farney of Kohler Power Systems: “Once you stop learning, you start dying”
There is a tendency to graduate from college and assume that formal learning stops. We all need to be continuously learning — both formally and informally — to grow and progress. We also learn in different ways in different life phases. I went back to graduate school when I was 35 and married with two kids. Stepping back into the classroom having 10 years of life experience under my belt gave me a completely different perspective on knowledge and its application. To keep my brain healthy, I suspect I’m not yet done in the classroom.thriveglobal.com
