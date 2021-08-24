Teen Titans Academy writer talks Gorilla Grodd showdown, Red X identity timetable
Yes, Tim Sheridan knows readers really, really want to know who Red X is. But while the writer of Teen Titans Academy and its sister title Shazam! realizes he'll have to give readers want they want eventually, he's also gratified that along the way they're also developing an affinity for the rest of the title's cast of young would-be (maybe?) superheroes, including Gorilla Gregg (Gorilla Grodd's nephew) and Summer Zahid, introduced in the Justice League Endless Winter event.www.gamesradar.com
