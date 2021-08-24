Cancel
ThisSongIsSick is Looking to Expand Our Team of Writers

By Reid BG
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith how many new artists are emerging in today’s flourishing music scene, it’s never been a more exciting time to be involved in the music and journalism industries. It’s also an important time for ThisSongIsSick, a publication that specializes in music discovery and has been responsible for breaking countless artists. — We’re happy to announce that we’reexpanding our team as we lock in a cabinet of intelligent, motivated, eager, and diverse individuals. Currently, we’re looking for two editorial writers and one assistant editor who love music as much as we do.

