Watch Kaskade’s Legendary 2-Hour SoFi Stadium Performance in 4K

By Reid BG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was none other than Kaskade who had one of the biggest comeback shows when venues started to reopen again. Last month, the EDM all-star took to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (alongside deadmau5 and Dombresky), to be the first artist to ever play the massive venue, which is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.

Musicedm.com

Alesso, Marshmello and James Bay Team Up for Mega-Collab "Chasing Stars": Watch the Music Video

Electronic music superstars Alesso and Marshmello have brought their magic together, tapping James Bay for their new collab "Chasing Stars." "Chasing Stars" perfectly captures the overall essence of each artist, infusing their sound into a radio-friendly smash. Bay's immaculate vocals lead the way alongside gorgeous piano chords. A catchy guitar riff quickly joins, while soaring synths take center stage during the hook. While "Chasing Stars" may not be their most electronic-leaning song, it's a welcome addition to each of their discographies.
NFLRaiders

Raiders at Rams: How to watch the Silver and Black at SoFi Stadium

After getting the W in their first game of the preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders packed up and headed to Los Angeles for joint practices with the Rams. The two teams are set to face off Saturday at SoFi Stadium, where the Raiders will look to continue their winning ways.
RestaurantsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Food at SoFi Stadium appears to be catered by the Fyre Fest people

SoFi Stadium boasts breathtaking architecture and state-of-the-art facilities, but apparently the cuisine is more than a bit lacking. There have been a lot of complaints throughout the NFL preseason about the subpar menu items during Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams games. The prices, as expected, are steep. But the product has looked downright atrocious. Arash Markazi shared some photos of the menu selections, and we doubt they’re going to stimulate your appetite.
NFLKTLA.com

Take the shot, get a ticket: L.A. Chargers fans offered perks to get vaccinated at SoFi stadium

With the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday night, state public health officials took on fans with vaccine incentives. The California Department of Public Health hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic and vaccine outreach activities at the American Airlines plaza outside SoFi stadium in the hours leading up to Sunday’s game.
MusicBillboard

Los Bukis 'Sing to Love' at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium: 5 Best Moments From Reunion Concert

Romanticism is the essence of Los Bukis' songs, so it was no surprise that their over two-hour set would be an ode to love. "Those who still believe in love, raise your hand," the group instructed a roaring Los Angeles crowd that waited more than 25 years to see the Mexican superstar ensemble back together onstage. "Tonight, let's sing to love."
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers, Rams fans involved in SoFi Stadium brawl to be banned

Can you just imagine, for one second, that you’re a fan of either the Chargers or the Rams and after waiting for years to get into a game at SoFi Stadium you get banned from ever attending events again after just one, meaningless preseason game?. Well, that’s the reality for...
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
NFLPosted by
CBS LA

Fans At Rams Game Told They Have To Wear Masks In SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Everyone attending outdoor “mega-events” of more than 10,000 people — such as open-air concerts and baseball, football, and soccer games — will have to wear a face-covering in Los Angeles County under a new COVID-19 health order that took effect Friday. The updated health order applies to all events of more than 10,000 people. The order cites as examples music or food festivals, car shows, endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts. Theme parks are not included. The mandate will affect people attending games at Dodger Stadium, as well as Rams/Chargers games at SoFi Stadium, LAFC games at...
NFLlvsportsbiz.com

NFL Preseason Football: Raiders Visit Massive LA’s SoFi Stadium, Other Half Of Stadium Odd Couple With Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas

If Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted Allegiant Stadium’s design look to have the feel of a sleek sports car, then SoFi Stadium has the palatial girth of high-powered amenity-packed modern NASCAR driver’s motor home. LVSportsBiz.com visited $5 billion, 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium for the first time Saturday for the Raiders-Rams preseason...
Public HealthEDMTunes

Gryffin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Vegas Show

As the Delta Variant ravages the world, more and more individuals are testing positive, despite vaccination status. Among them are DJs and musicians, who risk exposure via frequent traveling. A few well-known DJs have tested positive lately, resulting in show cancellations. The latest victim is Gryffin, who was forced to cancel his upcoming show at XS in Las Vegas. However, he’s working with XS and Wynn Nightlife to reschedule the show to a later date.
NFLEater

A Field-Level Nightclub Opens Inside Inglewood’s SoFi NFL Stadium

Busy Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows is opening a new location right at field level inside of SoFi Stadium on September 12. As the above rendering shows, the club — brought to life by H.Wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll — is part lounge, part cocktail bar, and part nearly-on-the-grass viewing area for this season’s NFL games. And, this being Bootsy Bellows, there will also be a DJ booth, areas to dance, and food on offer for all Rams games this season. The 2,000-square-foot project has 24 seats that look right out onto the field and carries an 80-person capacity on game day.
MusicKerrang

Watch WILLOW’s compelling live performance of Lipstick with Travis Barker

WILLOW is continuing to enjoy the huge success of this year’s awesome lately I feel EVERYTHING album with a new live performance video of the single Lipstick. The compelling clip features collaborator Travis Barker – who also guested on album tracks ​t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l, Gaslight, and G R O W featuring Avril Lavigne.
Cranston, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

Brandon Forbes To Perform At Ted’s Stadium Kitchen & Pub

When it comes to being a professional musician, versatility is key. You have to know how to play a ton of different songs while spanning numerous styles along with your own original material. It’s no easy task but once you get a handle on it then the gigs will keep on coming. Vocalist and guitarist Brandon Forbes knows what this grind is like and he’s involved in numerous projects. At Ted’s Stadium Kitchen & Pub on 1145 Park Avenue in Cranston on August 21st, he’ll be performing with his six-string starting at 7pm.
Sacramento, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch DEICIDE Perform In Sacramento

Capital Chaos TV has uploaded video footage of DEICIDE's August 16 performance at Holy Diver in Sacramento, California. Check it out below. Two months ago, DEICIDE guitarist Chris Cannella spoke to Jason Saulnier about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2018 album "Overtures Of Blasphemy". He said: "Since I moved out [to Florida from Arizona] a year ago, we were writing a lot of music, and then we kind of started over when I got out here and I was able to rehearse all the time rather than just meeting up when I was commuting for work. [Editor's note: Cannella works as a product manager for Dean Guitars.] So we've been really focusing and writing just really — in my opinion — some amazing stuff. And when we do record it, you will definitely hear a different vibe with the band, because the camaraderie is so strong. I mean, the four of us in a room, we just have a great time. We love being around each other, [and] we like writing music together. You're gonna hear a lot of that. It's just a really strong, aggressive… A lot of guitar work, a lot of cool drumming. Glen's [Benton, bass/vocals] stuff that he is working on — it's great. It's exciting. I couldn't be happier."

