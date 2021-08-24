Cancel
Classical Music Highlight: Some Things Never Change

Cover picture for the articleThe 12th Century poems Carl Orff used for his Carmina Burana tell of the same things we experience today: the fickleness of forturne, relaxing for a drink with friends and the course of true love. Enjoy it during our music tonight beginning at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

