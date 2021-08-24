Cancel
Seattle, WA

Sunshine with a bit of haze

By M.J. McDermott
q13fox.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle - Today and tomorrow will be perfect August days with abundant sunshine and highs around normal – upper 70s. Except for one thing – the potential for smoke from Eastern Washington wildfires causing the skies to be hazy. There is a light wind from the east that is pushing the smoke over the Cascades this morning. So far, air quality is good (green dots) across the state. Hopefully whatever smoke wafts over the Cascades will stay aloft and air quality will stay good.

