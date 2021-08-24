Online open house for SR 702 roundabout east of McKenna
MCKENNA – A new single-lane roundabout will replace the existing two-way stop at the intersection of State Route 702 and Eighth Avenue South in Pierce County. Starting today, Aug. 24, community members can learn more about the intersection improvement plans during an online open house. The Washington State Department of Transportation will use public feedback to help finalize the design of the roundabout near McKenna. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.wsdot.wa.gov
