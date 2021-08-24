Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckenna, WA

Online open house for SR 702 roundabout east of McKenna

wa.gov
 8 days ago

MCKENNA – A new single-lane roundabout will replace the existing two-way stop at the intersection of State Route 702 and Eighth Avenue South in Pierce County. Starting today, Aug. 24, community members can learn more about the intersection improvement plans during an online open house. The Washington State Department of Transportation will use public feedback to help finalize the design of the roundabout near McKenna. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.

wsdot.wa.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Traffic
City
Mckenna, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Eatonville, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roundabouts#Open House#Traffic Accident#State Route 702#Wsdot#Yelm Timberland Library#Yelm Eatonville Library#Eatonville Graham Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy