Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

How California teachers are welcoming back English learners — with language and community

By News Newsletter The City
San Francisco Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students return to in-person classes, some California teachers are focused on giving English learners lots of time to talk and write about their feelings. In order to learn to speak, read and write fluently in English, those students need many opportunities to practice interacting with their peers in the language. A lot of English learners didn’t get enough of that practice during distance learning.

www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#School Districts#Elementary School#Life Skills#English#Californians#Sierra Vista High School#Cal State La#Edenvale Elementary#Sobrato Early Academic#Seal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy