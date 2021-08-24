The 12 Best Space Movies You Can Watch On Netflix Right Now
If Hollywood has taught us anything, it's that humanity is destined to venture among the stars. Whether as an act of exploration or defense against global disaster, interstellar travel remains the great fantasy of both big-budget blockbusters and inexpensive science fiction films alike. So, where better to start your space travel movie marathon than Netflix, especially since the streaming giant has made our solar system — and the stars beyond — the basis of several of its original features?www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0