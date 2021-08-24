Cancel
College Sports

FOX Sports Analyst Dave Wannstedt is Hearing WVU to ACC

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago
It's hard to believe it's been nearly a month since Oklahoma and Texas shocked the college athletics landscape by announcing their intent to leave the Big 12 Conference and pursue membership with the SEC. Both schools were officially invited and have accepted conference affiliation which is set to begin in 2025.

The loss of Oklahoma and Texas is certainly a huge blow for the Big 12 who will be left behind with just eight members. Many of those eight institutions have already begun their search for a new conference to call home due to the future collapse of the Big 12 which at this point, seems inevitable.

The ACC, Big Ten, and PAC 12 commissioners have been in discussions about forming an alliance, and details of what that means are expected to be released today at 2 p.m. EST.

Obviously, the Big 12 not being involved in this proposed alliance says a lot about the future of the league. The three conferences that will be in the alliance are expected to pick over the remaining eight schools in the Big 12. Former Pitt head coach turned FOX Sports analyst, Dave Wannstedt told 670TheScore in Chicago that he heard at the FOX meetings last week that West Virginia will be going to the ACC, Oklahoma State and Kansas State will head to the PAC 12, and Kansas and Iowa State to the Big Ten.

Obviously, this isn't much of a surprise to WVU fans considering the ACC has been their No. 1 destination spot since this conference realignment mess resurfaced. However, it is interesting that Wannstedt heard this at FOX meetings which means there must be some sort of momentum gaining between WVU and the ACC.

Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

