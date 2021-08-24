Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

WEB EXTRA: NY Governor Kathy Hochul's Ceremonial Swearing-in Ceremony

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Hochul became New York's 57th governor just after midnight on Tuesday (8/24). A ceremonial swearing-in took place later in the morning. Hochul is the first woman to hold the position, taking over after Andrew Cuomo resigned.

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Governor#Swearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Albany, NYHornell Evening Tribune

'Vaxed': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's necklace sends a message on COVID vaccines

ALBANY – The gold-colored pendant hanging from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's neck on Thursday was intended to send a message. As she introduced her pick for lieutenant governor, Hochul wore a nameplate necklace with a single word: "Vaxed." Hochul was sworn in as governor Tuesday following former Gov. Andrew...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Hochul breaks with new lieutenant governor over calls to ‘defund the police’

Gov. Hochul made a sharp break with her incoming lieutenant governor, State Sen. Brian Benjamin, rejecting the “defund the police” movement he has embraced. “Governor Hochul does not support defunding the police,” Hazel Crampton-Hays, her press secretary, told The Post. “In the Hochul Administration, public safety and justice and accountability in policing are not mutually exclusive, and we are glad to partner with soon-to-be Lieutenant Governor Benjamin on these priorities to keep our communities safe.”
PoliticsPosted by
Newport Buzz

Cuomo, Advisers Plot Revenge Against New Governor: REPORT

Former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo is reportedly plotting revenge on those who ousted him from his position in power — including Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Reporters and political aides told Politico Playbook that former Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi has been attempting to salvage Cuomo’s career by planting stories about Cuomo’s enemies, asking journalists to question the New York attorney general’s report about the former governor, and offering quotes questioning Hochul’s competence.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Former Cuomo Challenger Cynthia Nixon DUNKS on Cuomo: ‘Neither of Us is Governor, But I Still Have My Emmy(s)’

Actress and left-wing activist Cynthia Nixon dunked on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter on Tuesday. “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” tweeted Nixon, who has two Emmys. She unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary in the Empire State.
New York City, NYcaribbeantoday.com

NY Governor Picks Caribbean American Legislator as Lieutenant Governor

NEW YORK, New York– The newly-installed New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, has named Caribbean American New York State Senator, Brian Benjamin, for the position of Lieutenant Governor. Benjamin, 44, the son of a Guyanese mother and Jamaican father, previously served as the New York State Senator for District 30, which...
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Reason Andrew Cuomo Got His Emmy Taken Away

The same day former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down from his duties over sexual harassment allegations, it seems the death knell was sounded not once, but twice, after the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences formally stripped him of his Emmy. According to a report by the New York Post, the award was rescinded due to the overwhelming backlash the career politician received after the publication of a report issued by the state attorney general's office, which stated that upon a thorough investigation, they had found that Cuomo had conclusively sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom at one point or another were under his employ.
PoliticsUSA Today

Time's Up president resigns after report on group's dealings in Andrew Cuomo scandal

This story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy. Tina Tchen, the president of Time’s Up, resigned on Thursday, one day after a Washington Post report detailed the extent that leaders of the advocacy organization worked with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s team to form a joint response on early sexual harassment claims.
New York City, NYthecut.com

Did Cuomo Really Just Abandon His Dog?

Soon-to-be-former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has recently given the public many things to be mad about. To name a few: sexually harassing a bunch of women who worked for him, according to the state attorney general; creating a toxic environment of intimidation and retaliation in the executive chamber, again, per the AG; allegedly underreporting nursing-home deaths early on in the coronavirus pandemic, in a crisis of his own creation; martyring himself in his non-apology of a resignation address. And now, according to report by the Albany Times Union, moving out of the governor’s mansion and just … leaving behind his seemingly beloved dog?
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Disgraced Cuomo under pressure to refund millions in campaign donations

A state senator who heads the powerful budget-writing committee is demanding that disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo close his campaign account and return $18 million in donations by contributors to his aborted re-election bid. Anticipating that Cuomo won’t relinquish the pile of cash so easily, State Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy