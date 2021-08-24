Cancel
Magic: The Gathering Series Adds Brandon Routh, Loses The Russo Brothers

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of years ago, "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo were attached to oversee an animated Netflix series based on the mega-popular "Magic: The Gathering" franchise. As of a few days ago, the Russo Brothers are no longer involved with the series, but it is still moving forward, now under the direction of executive producer Jeff Kline ("Transformers: Prime"). Plus, the show has also found an actor to play one of its starring roles: Brandon Routh ("Superman Returns") will lend his voice to the character of Gideon Jura, a loyal, charismatic, and powerful warrior-mage who always protects the innocent.

www.slashfilm.com

