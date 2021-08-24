Magic: The Gathering Series Adds Brandon Routh, Loses The Russo Brothers

Iron Man has been drunk before, but in Iron Man #14, in stores from Marvel Comics this November and just revealed in Marvel's full monthly solicitations, he's about to be drunk again… on cosmic power! The solicit for the issue reveals that Tony Stark will be embued with cosmic power, the kind o power that could apparently allow him to change the universe itself. Will he use that power to reboot reality? Or will he just keep getting high on that pain medication he's been taking? Those are the kind of questions that only waiting for the issue to hit stores… or for Rich Johnston to dress up as a potted plant, sneak into the Marvel bullpen, and then reveal in a spoiler article… can answer. Check out the solicit below.