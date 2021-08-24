Cancel
WEB EXTRA: Ferris Wheel in Times Square

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this Ferris wheel in New York City’s Times Square. The 110-foot ride will be open from August 25-September 12. Organizers say the Times Square Wheel gives riders “an entirely new vantage point” of the Crossroads of the World.

