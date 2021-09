Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider — the former head writers of ‘Saturday Night Live’ — ‘The Other Two’ looks at fame in the contemporary context and gives viewers a hilarious take on the struggle for acceptance that follows Cary and Brooke. Cary Dubek is an aspiring actor who is desperately looking for his big break and is frustrated by embarrassing auditions that he has to go through regularly. However, his consistent efforts haven’t amounted to anything significant as of now. His sister, Brooke, has her own problems, and the millennial siblings have barely made sense of their struggles when out of the blue, their 13-year-old brother becomes an overnight success.