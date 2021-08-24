Upcoming Larry J. Ringer Library Events

Winter is Coming will take place on the first Thursday of the month from September through December. Guests will meet in the front meeting room at Larry J. Ringer Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Each month will feature a new topic regarding different aspects of gardening. For September, the topic will be “Winter Is Coming: Colorize Your Drab Off-Season Landscape” presented by Dr. Mike Arnold, Director of The Gardens at Texas A&M University and Professor of Landscape Horticulture. For more information about this event, contact Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov or (979) 764-3416. This program is free and open to the public.