Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Upcoming Larry J. Ringer Library Events

By Insite BV Editorial Staff
insitebrazosvalley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter is Coming will take place on the first Thursday of the month from September through December. Guests will meet in the front meeting room at Larry J. Ringer Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Each month will feature a new topic regarding different aspects of gardening. For September, the topic will be “Winter Is Coming: Colorize Your Drab Off-Season Landscape” presented by Dr. Mike Arnold, Director of The Gardens at Texas A&M University and Professor of Landscape Horticulture. For more information about this event, contact Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov or (979) 764-3416. This program is free and open to the public.

insitebrazosvalley.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#Texas A M University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

September events with the Skaneateles Library

SKANEATELES — INSIDE—Baby Bounce & Rhyme: September Session | Wednesdays, September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by sensory exploration. Location: Library Hall. For babies up to 18 months. Registration required for the entire session. Limited to 5 families.
Grove City, PAAllied News

GC library filling event calendar

GROVE CITY – After dealing with COVID-19 restrictions and the hospitalization of a staff member, Grove City Community Library’s schedule of family fun is quickly filling up. “I’m going back into full swing,” said Heather Baker, director of children’s programming. Baker, who has worked at the library for more than...
Stuart, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Library Special Event

The Stuart Library is having a special event on Wednesday, September 15th. Ralph Moisa with the White Eagle Pow Wow is coming to do a hands-on demonstration of tribal drumming and storytelling for all ages. This show will be held at Lawbaugh Park so bring lawn chairs and blankets, the...
Garrettsville, OHweeklyvillager.com

Upcoming Community Events

Senior Center will be open for breakfast Monday mornings 7am to Noon. We will be COVID compliant, so PLEASE call 330-889-2733, as reservations are highly recommended. Temperatures will be taken at the door and anyone reading a temp of 100 deg will be turned away. Call with questions/concerned 330-889-2733. Wing...
Peachtree City, GAThe Citizen Online

September Events – Peachtree City Library

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 @911Memorial is offering libraries a free digital poster exhibition and resources, “September11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World.” Learn more at https://911memorial.io/3ytYgnj. 9/11 Anniversary in the Schools Webinar. Friday, September 10, 2021, @ 10am, 11am, 1pm...
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Bell Memorial Library Events For First Week Of September

MENTONE — September is library card sign-up month. Having a library card encourages children to read and gives them a sense of responsibility. It also teaches them to care for things that belong to others. Cards are free for Harrison Township residents or property owners and Tippecanoe Valley students. If a person isn’t eligible for a library card, BMPL offers a membership (12 months, with annual renewal) for $97 or a PLAC card for $65. In order to obtain a PLAC card, a person must have a “home” library.
Santa Rosa County, FLnavarrenewspaper.com

Santa Rosa County Library Events

All Santa Rosa County Libraries will be closed Mon., Sep. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Sign up for a library card or participate in the Baby Yoda scavenger hunt to be entered to win Star Wars themed prizes (while supplies last). Speak with a staff member for details. Friends...
Schaumburg, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Schaumburg Library exhibit recounts the events of 9/11

All ages are invited to view "Sept. 11, 2001: The Day That Changed The World," a 9/11 Memorial and Museum exhibit coming to the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum's permanent collection will be featured from Wednesday, Sept....
San Jose, CAcupertinotoday.com

Upcoming South Bay Events

From the return of Silicon Valley Pride to Labor Day and beyond, here’s a short list of things to (safely) see and do in the last days of summer. 399 Coelho St, Sunnyhills Albert Augustine Park, Milpitas. August 27, 8:30PM. Bring the blankets and lawn chairs, and they’ll supply the...
Chesterville, OHmorrowcountysentinel.com

Selover Library plans events for Heritage Day

CHESTERVILLE—The village will be holding its Heritage Day Festival on Sept.11, and Selover Public Library is joining the fun. Based around the theme “Selover Library: Where the Past Meets the Future,” the library at the intersection of State Routes 314 and 95 will host a variety of activities. From 10...
Mill Valley, CAMarin Independent Journal

2 upcoming events that celebrate women

• In honor of Women’s Equality Day, five female artists reflect on the pandemic and their creative practices at “The Arts Can Survive a Pandemic: A Celebration of Women’s Equality Day” at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mill Valley Scout Hall at 30 Mountain View Ave. in Mill Valley. Masks required. $5 at the door. The participants include Marin author and activist Mindy Uhrlaub, street photographer Margo MacArthur, filmmaker Mary-Lyn Chambers, painter and sculptor Stephanie Hill, and graphic novelist and animator Jennifer Shiman.
Silver Creek, NYObserver

September events planned at Anderson-Lee Library

SILVER CREEK — The Anderson-Lee Library, 43 Main St., Silver Creek, will hold several September events. The library is open to the public Monday and Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Fax and copy service is available anytime the library is open. Those entering the library who are unvaccinated must wear a mask. Visit www.andersonleelibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AndersonLeeLibrary for the latest information.
Oregon City, ORpdxfoodpress.com

Exciting Upcoming Events at Trail Distilling!

Interested in transforming your passion into a career? Improving your knowledge of spirits? Curious about spirits terminology? Join us for a great course to learn about spirits from around the world, their characteristics and the terminology behind them. No prerequisites and lunches provided. Spring Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET)...
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

West Fargo Library events for the week of Aug. 25

West Fargo Public Library hosts Underwear (and more) Donation Drive. The West Fargo Public Library is seeking new, unopened socks, underwear, diapers and bras for their first Underwear ( and more) Donation Drive. Donations can be dropped off at the West Fargo Public Library through Aug. 30. All items will be donated to The Indigenous Association, a local non-profit that supports the indigenous population in our metro area. A representative from the Indigenous Association will visit the library for a public Q & A event from 6 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Learn more about the Indigenous Association at https://www.indgns.org/
Casselberry, FLbungalower

Dine like a Peruvian at this upcoming event

The folks behind the annual cultural festival series, FusionFest (Facebook | Website), host a monthly foodie series centered on exploring the tastes, sights, sounds, and mindsets of different cultures from around the world. The last event we wrote about that they hosted was at Flavors Nigerian (Facebook) on Tuesday, August...
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Library to hold open house events this week

Construction is done. Study rooms are open. Partners are present. And the Leon S. McGoogan Health Sciences Library is ready to welcome students to campus. The Leon S. McGoogan Health Sciences Library is hosting a "Library and Partners Open House" on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on levels 6-8 of Wittson Hall. The campus community is invited to stop by to learn more about the services offered, see the newly renovated spaces and connect with people who can assist with making ideas a reality.
Bristol, INGoshen News

Humane Society announces upcoming events

BRISTOL – The Humane Society of Elkhart County has announced two major community initiatives in the coming weeks. In partnership with Label Logic, Elkhart, the society will be releasing its first pet alert stickers for our community, according to a news release. These stickers will be available for free and can be placed on windows/doors to alert emergency response crews to family pets in the home.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

Friends of the Alamance County Public Libraries announces upcoming book sale

BURLINGTON — The Friends of the Alamance County Public Libraries will hold its 37th fall book sale Sept. 9-19. The first two days of the sale, Thursday-Friday, Sept. 9-10, are for members of the Friends only. New members are welcome; memberships will be available at the door for $10. Shoppers using a scanner will be charged a $10 fee, good for the entire sale.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.

Comments / 0

Community Policy