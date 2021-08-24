Cancel
Pasco, WA

Widow sues Tri-Cities veteran for attacking officer in DC riot. Her husband died by suicide

By Kristin M. Kraemer
Olympian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pasco father who ran an unsuccessful campaign for school board is believed to have stormed the U.S. Capitol in January in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. While the Navy veteran has not been criminally charged or indicted for his alleged actions on Jan. 6, he is the focus of a new lawsuit being brought by the widow of a police officer who died by suicide nine days after the insurrection.

