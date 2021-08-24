Mayor Duggan announces appointment of Hassan Beydoun as Senior Advisor & Counsel

Beydoun brings sharp legal mind, extensive legislative experience to Duggan Administration

Was instrumental in passage of Auto Insurance reform, expungement legislation

Native Detroiter also serves on Michigan Human Trafficking Commission

DETROIT - Mayor Mike Duggan announced today that he has appointed Hassan Beydoun as Senior Advisor and Counsel for the Mayor. He fills the position vacated by Eli Savit, who was elected Washtenaw County Prosecutor in November and will begin his new role September 20.

In his new role, Beydoun will advise and represent the Mayor on major initiatives and work as an advocate in Lansing for legislation that can improve the lives of Detroiters.

Born and raised in Detroit’s Warrendale neighborhood, Beydoun has provided counsel to the Michigan House of Representatives since 2013. In his role as General Counsel, Beydoun was instrumental in the passage of auto no-fault reform legislation and the expansion of eligibility for criminal expungement. He also previously worked on legislation relating to the Grand Bargain and creating Detroit's Financial Review Commission that set the stage for the city’s exit from bankruptcy and state financial oversight. Beydoun has also served as a member of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission since 2016.

“Hassan brings to our team not just a brilliant legal mind, but also extensive legislative experience and relationships in Lansing,” said Mayor Duggan. “That experience, along with his own personal commitment to removing barriers to opportunity, will serve Detroiters well. We are thrilled to have Hassan join the administration.”

In addition to providing legal counsel to five House speakers, Beydoun has served as the lead attorney and advisor for the House Judiciary, Criminal Justice, and Oversight Committees, as well as several special committees and investigations, including inquiries into the Flint water crisis and Larry Nassar scandal.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve my childhood city in this capacity and thank the mayor for his confidence in me,” Beydoun said.

“First and foremost, I want to help ensure that the significant progress that the City has made under Mayor Duggan continues, and that starts with an accurate census count. I'd also like to address policy obstacles like car insurance costs and criminal records to help more Detroiters improve their financial situation,” Beydoun added. “As the son of an immigrant that called Detroit home, I know many of these obstacles first-hand and look forward to supporting Mayor Duggan’s strategies for eliminating them.”

Beydoun earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Wayne State University before graduating with special honors and distinction from the University of Iowa College of Law.