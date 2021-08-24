This Soothing Body Oil Is the Only Product That Doesn't Break Out My Sensitive Skin
This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Melissa Epifano. My body likes to play a cute little game called "Is This Going to Break You Out?" — I don't understand the rules and I don't get to pick when we play. Everything from the usual suspects, like a new skin-care formula, to doing nothing but toweling off after a shower leads to unsightly red spots popping up all along my chest and shoulders. Because of this, I timidly experiment with body oils and lotions, and my skepticism is usually proven to be right.www.shape.com
Comments / 0