Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

This Soothing Body Oil Is the Only Product That Doesn't Break Out My Sensitive Skin

By InStyle
Posted by 
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Melissa Epifano. My body likes to play a cute little game called "Is This Going to Break You Out?" — I don't understand the rules and I don't get to pick when we play. Everything from the usual suspects, like a new skin-care formula, to doing nothing but toweling off after a shower leads to unsightly red spots popping up all along my chest and shoulders. Because of this, I timidly experiment with body oils and lotions, and my skepticism is usually proven to be right.

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Vitamins#Dry Skin#Skin Care Products#Beauty Products#Instyle Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the absolute best eczema creams for relieving dry, red and itchy skin

Approved by dermatologists with glowing reviews. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. If red, dry and itchy patches of skin sounds familiar to you then chances are you have eczema. Of course, those symptoms can apply to a whole range of skin conditions, but eczema is the most common conclusion. If you’ve already been diagnosed with eczema then you most likely have been on the hunt for the best eczema cream your entire life. It’s an ongoing struggle that so many people know all too well.
Skin CareBrit + Co

How to Stop Biting Your Nails for Good

Whether in childhood, through the angsty teen years, or when learning to adult, you've likely caught yourself biting your nails at some point or another. And, chances are, you might still be chewing on your nails at work, home, or watching a game. However, the nervous habit can and should be broken. Not only is it stopping you from wearing intricately designed nail trends, but it could actually lead to some pretty nasty infections too. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, “Chronic nail biting can leave you vulnerable to infection as you pass harmful bacteria and viruses from your mouth to your fingers and from your nails to your face and mouth." If you've needed an excuse to nip nibbling in the bud, there it is. Since quitting isn't always the easiest thing in the world, ahead we share four surefire ways to kick the habit for good.
Skin CareIn Style

This Hyaluronic Acid-Infused Serum "Revived the Plumpness" of Shoppers' Skin

If you struggle with dehydrated skin and fine lines and wrinkles, you've probably tested serums that promise to solve those skin concerns — and you've probably struggled with them, too, if they didn't contain superstar ingredients that treat signs of aging, like hyaluronic acid. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have pinpointed a powerful formula you can add to cart right now.
Skin CareByrdie

These 3 Products Are My New Go-Tos for Bouncy, Hydrated Skin

The E.l.f Holy Hydration! collection offers simple, easy, effective products. From a face cream with SPF, to a lightweight gel-moisturizer, to a luscious sleep mask, it’s all packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides to keep your skin hydrated and elastic. All three are suitable for all skin types—I have combination skin and I’m obsessed with these formulas—but they’re also great for dry to oily. Plus, the collection is all vegan and cruelty-free. Below, find out about each specific product and why I’ve moved them into my permanent rotation.
Skin CarePosted by
Health

Drew Barrymore 'Douses' Herself in This $20 Vitamin E Oil for Hydration and Nourishment

Vitamin E can be traced back to so many of the healing, firming, moisturizing, and nourishing components of many of our favorite skin and hair care products. It can brighten our skin and even out hyperpigmentation while also plumping wrinkles and restoring life to dry, damaged hair. The secret behind this ingredient, it seems, is out. And there's one brand in particular that everyone from nearly 6,000 shoppers to Drew Barrymore loves.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Body Acne Breakouts Are No Match For This New Skin Care Duo

Treatments targeting body skin concerns are famously unsexy, but Soft Services is among the beauty companies intent on changing the narrative. Today, the buzzy, über-chic brand added a skin-clearing duo to its product arsenal, created to target very annoying yet very normal adult body acne. Now introducing, Clearing Clay Multi-Use Breakout Treatment and Clearing Mist Medicated Breakout Tonic, formulated to target breakouts caused by active lifestyles and the resulting hyperpigmentation.
Skin CareNarcity

Get Into 'Skinimalism' With These Clean Skincare Products That Have 10 Ingredients Or Less

Less is more, these days. Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. With so much brand transparency and information online, consumers are more conscious than ever of what they're putting on their skin. "Skinimalism" is a newly coined term in the beauty space that's all about doing more with less.
Skin CareIn Style

7 Moisturizing Polish Removers That Don't Leave Nails Dry

It's cheesy but, true: All good things must come to end — including your manicure. Whether you want to enjoy the colorful nail art you splurged on for as long as possible or have been too lazy to take off your chipped DIY manicure, removing nail polish isn't exactly a good time. And that's another reason why you've been avoiding it.
Beauty & FashionReal Simple

This Moisturizing Soap Softens Rough Skin Better Than $30 Creams—and It's on Sale for 69 Cents

When someone says "luxury," you probably don't think of bar soap. It's efficient, travel-friendly and almost always inexpensive, but the genre often translates to skin that's just clean, not necessarily moisturized or soft. Yet according to almost 7,000 happy Amazon shoppers, Yardley London's cocoa butter and vitamin E-infused bar soap is the rare one that guarantees supple skin—and it's currently an astonishingly 86 percent off, coming to 69 cents a pop.
Beauty & FashionSHAPE

This TikTok-Famous Product Put an End to My Body Acne — and It's 50% Off

I've accepted that breakouts are part of life. Whether they're on my chin, back, or boobs, the pesky pimples haunt me like my love of gauchos in the mid-2000s. And while I'll never have the flawless complexion of social media filters — despite showering immediately after workouts, exfoliating regularly, and applying countless acne-fighting beauty products — my quest for clear skin led to one staple that never disappoints: CeraVe's Salicylic Acid Cleanser (Buy It, $10, was $19; amazon.com)
Posted by
Well+Good

This $22 Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen is Like an Eraser for Stains

I’m a coffee-guzzling, blackberry-noshing, marinara-munching dentist dodger who’s holding out hope for a Hollywood smile. I’ve tried a handful of popular teeth-whitening tactics—professional lasers, at-home strips, moldable mouthguards—each of which has proved to be a literal and figurative pain. For one, there’s the zapping discomfort of sensitivity (my teeth seem particularly prone). Separately, there’s the sheer inconvenience of carving out time to sit, close-lipped and wait for the whitener to work.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

What is Hyaluronic Acid, and Does it Really Improve Your Skin?

Ever wonder what's really behind the trendy ingredients in your beauty products? That's exactly how we feel about hyaluronic acid, which has become a huge buzz word in the skin-care world these last few years. You've likely seen the ingredient listed on many bottles in your medicine cabinet and across face creams, serums, and cleansers in the aisles of your local drugstore and department stores. But what does hyaluronic acid do for your skin, and does it live up to the hype?
Hair Carecoveteur.com

Yep—Summer Hair Loss Is a Real Thing

There are good things that come along with the summer season—fresh corn on the cob, peaches, cookouts, ice cream—and a few less than pleasant things, especially if you live in a city—smelly garbage, stifling humidity, being constantly drenched in sweat. And unfortunately for us, there's another item to add to the latter list: hair loss.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

10 Skincare Ingredients that Treat Acne (But Actually)

All acne, no matter the type or severity, has one thing in common, it can be stubborn—like really stubborn. As so many acne-sufferers already know, it often takes trial and error to address entirely, and the products, treatments, and routines that worked for one person might not work the same for you (it's annoying, but it's the truth). Don't get us wrong, though. That doesn't mean there aren't steps you can take and ingredients you can use to minimize your acne...on the contrary. There are a whole host of effective acne-fighting ingredients you can turn to.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

TikTok Users Swear Salt Water Helps Acne — Here's What an Expert Has to Say

And this makes so much sense. sea salt is healing. #acne #clearskin #seasalt #fyp. At this point, it's safe to say we've lost count of all the beauty tricks we've picked up on by simply scrolling through TikTok. The app is basically a goldmine for all sorts of buzzy beauty info, and considering not everyone has access to doctors, dermatologists, and aestheticians who can provide this kind of information regularly, it's nice to be introduced to game-changing hacks that have the power to change your skin for the better. On the flip side, there's also always a handful of bizarre trends — specifically those that are said to fight acne — that maybe sound like they'd be helpful in theory, but really . . . aren't.
Skin Carereviewed.com

Get smoother skin by adding this simple habit into your routine

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’ve never heard of dry brushing before, it may sound a bit strange or unpleasant, but it can be an effective way of exfoliating your body. In fact, dry brushing, or gliding a firm bristle brush over dry skin, is a centuries-old practice that's used in many luxe spas today for softer, brighter skin. It’s also on the growing list of treatments and practices that some add to their at-home body care routines as a way to upgrade their self-care. But these questions remain: How do you dry brush? Can you use any brush? And are there any proven benefits of brushing your dry skin?

Comments / 0

Community Policy