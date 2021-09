I hope you’ll read this because it took six of us to get it done. It all started when Jeff Emsweller, who is a really excellent photographer, recently posted a photo of an old red brick schoolhouse on Facebook. He was just driving around looking for interesting scenes to photograph so didn’t remember the exact location except that it was not too far out of town on a road he hadn’t been on before. Also, that it was south and the road eventually lead him back to the airport area.