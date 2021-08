MARION — Out with the old and in with the new!. The First Congregational Church of Marion held a community yard sale on Sunday, Aug. 15 in the church parking lot. Members of the church were there to sell baked goods, grilled scallops and barbecue, and donated items, while members of the community could rent a booth for $10 to sell things of their own. Penny Pinchers’, the church thrift store, was also open during the event.