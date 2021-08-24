Racing Vehicle Crashes Into Repair Shop | Gardena

08.23.2021 | 12:10 AM | GARDENA – At approximately 12:10am Gardena police officers requested the fire department for a vehicle into a commercial structure. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the vehicle which had crashed into the front of a body shop. Police on scene stated that the vehicle was possibly racing prior to the crash. It is unknown if officers were in pursuit of the vehicle at this time. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/