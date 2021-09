Last winter’s off-season splashes are not necessarily taking their winnings to the field. The Detroit Tigers should take notice. Adrenaline and testosterone spike any time I think about the Detroit Tigers adding a premiere free agent this off-season. It just makes sense; the club has over-achieved to a 62-70 record entering Tuesday and they lack a true, in-his-prime, bonafide star in the lineup. They need a middle-of-the-order bat desperately and they have the means to address the need after the season. Sure, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson are on the way, but those should be complementary pieces over the next 2-3 years, not the lead role in the Detroit Tigers’ plot to contention.